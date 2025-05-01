Skip to main content
Population Health
Problem 1
Problem 2
Population Health
Download worksheet
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health / Population Health / Problem 1
Problem 1
Among college-aged individuals (ages 18-22), the most frequent cause of death is
A
Cancer
B
Respiratory diseases
C
Unintentional injuries
D
Heart failure
