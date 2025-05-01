Personal Health
Expanded Medicaid eligibility to incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level, created insurance marketplaces with premium tax credits, prohibited denial for pre‑existing conditions, and allowed dependent coverage to age 26.
Reduced Medicaid in most states and replaced subsidies with universal health savings accounts, allowed insurers to charge higher premiums for pre‑existing conditions, and lowered the dependent age to 21.
Eliminated federal marketplaces and instead required employers to provide identical plans to all employees, removed coverage mandates for essential health benefits, and extended dependent coverage to age 30.
Increased Medicare eligibility age to 67, removed premium tax credits, allowed insurers to set prices by health status, and limited dependent coverage to age 18.