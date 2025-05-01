Personal Health
Which statement below best describes a mechanistic link between the gut microbiome and increased risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease?
Which one dietary adjustment is shown to reduce LDL cholesterol by roughly 5%?
A healthy 28-year-old eats two large eggs daily, providing about 372 mg of dietary cholesterol per day. Should they be concerned about this cholesterol intake, and why or why not?
Which blood protein is a classic acute-phase reactant whose concentration increases during systemic inflammation?
Select which option below is most effective for preventing cardiovascular disease in adults.