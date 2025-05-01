Skip to main content
Risk Factors for Cardiovascular Disease
Ch.10 Major Diseases / Risk Factors for Cardiovascular Disease / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which blood protein is a classic acute-phase reactant whose concentration increases during systemic inflammation?
A
Albumin
B
Transferrin
C
Immunoglobulin A
D
C-reactive protein
