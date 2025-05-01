Personal Health
Yes — any intake above the historical 300 mg/day recommendation will always raise LDL and should be avoided
No — for most healthy people, modest dietary cholesterol, even ≈372 mg/day, has only a small effect on blood LDL compared with saturated/trans fats
Yes — all dietary cholesterol is converted directly into blood LDL, so two eggs daily will significantly increase cardiovascular risk
No — dietary cholesterol has no effect on blood lipids for anyone, so no monitoring or dietary change is ever needed