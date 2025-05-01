Personal Health
Recline the seat fully for comfort, take cold showers while driving, and take over-the-counter antihistamines to stay awake
Eat a large heavy meal before leaving, rely only on cruise control, and reduce nightly sleep to adapt to driving demands
Keep the air conditioning very cold, play calming music, and avoid bathroom breaks to minimize delays
Aim for 7–9 hours of sleep before the trip, check and avoid medications that cause drowsiness, stop every ~2 hours for a break, and pull over for a 15–20 minute nap if needed