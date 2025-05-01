Skip to main content
Personal Health
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
Back
The Process of Sleep
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
The Process of Sleep
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep / The Process of Sleep / Problem 3
Problem 3
Maria normally sleeps for 8 hours a night. Recently she's been waking up earlier due to work and has been averaging 6 hours of sleep per night for the past 14 days. What is her current sleep debt?
A
24 hours
B
28 hours
C
32 hours
D
14 hours
AI tutor
0
Show Answer