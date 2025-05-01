Skip to main content
Personal Health
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
Back
The Process of Sleep
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
The Process of Sleep
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep / The Process of Sleep / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which hormone produced by the pineal gland promotes sleepiness and helps regulate the sleep–wake cycle?
A
Cortisol
B
Melatonin
C
Serotonin
D
Thyroxine
AI tutor
0
Show Answer