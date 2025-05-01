Skip to main content
Types of Cancers
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Types of Cancers
Ch.10 Major Diseases / Types of Cancers / Problem 5
Widespread vaccination against human papillomavirus (HPV) is expected to most substantially reduce the future incidence of which type of cancer?
A
ovarian
B
breast
C
penile
D
cervical
