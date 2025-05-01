Skip to main content
Understanding Addiction
Problem 5
Mark knows his roommate Sam struggles with alcohol. Mark frequently makes excuses for Sam, pays his bills, and hides Sam’s missed rent to keep him from facing consequences. Mark’s behavior is an example of:
Enabling
Denial
Codependency
Intervention
