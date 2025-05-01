Skip to main content
Understanding Addiction
Ch.9 Drugs / Understanding Addiction / Problem 3
Problem 3
True or false: Over-the-counter sleep aids such as first-generation antihistamines (e.g., diphenhydramine) and melatonin are not associated with tolerance or dependence.
A
True
B
False
