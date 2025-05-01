Skip to main content
Personal Health
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Try the app
Back
Understanding Behavior Change
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Understanding Behavior Change
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health / Understanding Behavior Change / Problem 1
Problem 1
Maria is a single mother working a minimum wage job without vision insurance. Which factor is most likely to prevent her from getting an annual eye exam?
A
Lack of transportation
B
Cost of the exam
C
Fear of eye drops
D
Not knowing where to go
AI tutor
0
Show Answer