Personal Health
The medical model is population-focused and preventative, while the public health model is individual-focused and primarily treats disease.
The medical model treats health as the absence of disease and focuses on individual clinical diagnosis and treatment, while the public health model focuses on population-level prevention and social determinants.
The medical model emphasizes social and environmental causes of disease, while the public health model emphasizes only genetic and biological causes.
The medical model prioritizes health promotion through policy and community programs, while the public health model prioritizes acute clinical care in hospitals.