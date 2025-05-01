Body's Defense System quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is an autoimmune disease? An autoimmune disease is a condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own cells, tissues, or organs, treating them as if they were foreign invaders.

What is the yellowish fluid that carries disease-fighting cells in the body called? The yellowish fluid that carries disease-fighting cells in the body is called lymph.

What is the role of interferon in the body's defense against disease? Interferon is a substance produced by the immune system that helps defend against disease by interfering with the replication of viruses and activating immune cells to fight infections.

How does the adaptive immune system respond to pathogens? The adaptive immune system responds to pathogens by using specialized B and T lymphocytes to produce antibodies that target specific antigens, destroy infected cells, and create memory cells for faster future responses.

What role do nose hairs play in the body's defense system? Nose hairs trap particles and pathogens, preventing them from entering the body through the nasal passages. This helps reduce the risk of infection.

How do tears contribute to protecting the eyes from infection? Tears contain chemicals that kill pathogens and can physically wash away microorganisms from the surface of the eyes. This helps maintain eye health and prevent infections.