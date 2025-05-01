Exercise Program definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Exercise Program definitions
  • Health Check
    Initial assessment with a healthcare provider to ensure readiness for physical activity, especially after periods of inactivity.
  • SMART Goals
    Objectives that are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound to guide progress in fitness routines.
  • Dynamic Stretching
    Low-intensity movements that take joints and muscles through their full range of motion to prepare for exercise.
  • Static Stretching
    Holding a muscle in a stretched position for a set time, typically performed after workouts to aid recovery.
  • Warm-Up
    Pre-exercise phase that increases blood flow, improves flexibility, and reduces risk of injury.
  • Cool-Down
    Post-exercise phase involving low-intensity activity to gradually return the body to its resting state.
  • Cardiorespiratory Training
    Physical activities using large muscle groups to enhance heart and lung function, such as walking or cycling.
  • Resistance Training
    Exercise using body weight or external weights to build muscle strength and endurance.
  • Isometric Exercise
    Muscle contraction without length change, producing no movement, such as holding a plank.
  • Isotonic Exercise
    Muscle contraction with length change, producing movement, such as performing squats.
  • Muscle Group
    Specific set of muscles targeted during workouts, such as chest, thighs, or shoulders, to ensure balanced development.
  • Intensity
    Level of effort or exertion during physical activity, adjusted to match fitness progress and prevent injury.
  • Recovery
    Period allowing muscles to rest and repair between workouts, essential for growth and injury prevention.
  • Plateau
    Stage where fitness progress stalls, often requiring goal adjustment or increased challenge to continue improvement.
  • Preparation Stage
    Phase involving planning, selecting activities, and setting goals before beginning an exercise program.