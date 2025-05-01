Exercise Program definitions Flashcards
Health Check Initial assessment with a healthcare provider to ensure readiness for physical activity, especially after periods of inactivity. SMART Goals Objectives that are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound to guide progress in fitness routines. Dynamic Stretching Low-intensity movements that take joints and muscles through their full range of motion to prepare for exercise. Static Stretching Holding a muscle in a stretched position for a set time, typically performed after workouts to aid recovery. Warm-Up Pre-exercise phase that increases blood flow, improves flexibility, and reduces risk of injury. Cool-Down Post-exercise phase involving low-intensity activity to gradually return the body to its resting state. Cardiorespiratory Training Physical activities using large muscle groups to enhance heart and lung function, such as walking or cycling. Resistance Training Exercise using body weight or external weights to build muscle strength and endurance. Isometric Exercise Muscle contraction without length change, producing no movement, such as holding a plank. Isotonic Exercise Muscle contraction with length change, producing movement, such as performing squats. Muscle Group Specific set of muscles targeted during workouts, such as chest, thighs, or shoulders, to ensure balanced development. Intensity Level of effort or exertion during physical activity, adjusted to match fitness progress and prevent injury. Recovery Period allowing muscles to rest and repair between workouts, essential for growth and injury prevention. Plateau Stage where fitness progress stalls, often requiring goal adjustment or increased challenge to continue improvement. Preparation Stage Phase involving planning, selecting activities, and setting goals before beginning an exercise program.
Exercise Program definitions
