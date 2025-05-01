Exercise Program definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Health Check Initial assessment with a healthcare provider to ensure readiness for physical activity, especially after periods of inactivity.

SMART Goals Objectives that are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound to guide progress in fitness routines.

Dynamic Stretching Low-intensity movements that take joints and muscles through their full range of motion to prepare for exercise.

Static Stretching Holding a muscle in a stretched position for a set time, typically performed after workouts to aid recovery.

Warm-Up Pre-exercise phase that increases blood flow, improves flexibility, and reduces risk of injury.

Cool-Down Post-exercise phase involving low-intensity activity to gradually return the body to its resting state.