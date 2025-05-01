Exercise Program quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 22 ) Hide definitions

Are there any health risks associated with certain yoga positions or forms? Yes, some yoga positions or forms can pose health risks, especially if performed incorrectly or by individuals with certain health conditions.

What is an example of a barrier to exercise? A common barrier to exercise is lack of time, motivation, or access to suitable facilities.

Why is wicking important for exercise clothing? Wicking is important because it helps draw sweat away from the skin, keeping the body dry and comfortable during exercise.

When does preparation for a lower-body exercise begin? Preparation for a lower-body exercise begins with a proper warm-up, including dynamic stretching to increase blood flow and flexibility.

Why are arm circles considered a dangerous stretching exercise? Arm circles can be dangerous if performed with excessive speed or force, potentially causing shoulder injuries.

How does wicking benefit exercise clothing? Wicking benefits exercise clothing by moving moisture away from the skin, which helps regulate body temperature and prevents chafing.