Exercise Program quiz #1 Flashcards
Back
Are there any health risks associated with certain yoga positions or forms? Yes, some yoga positions or forms can pose health risks, especially if performed incorrectly or by individuals with certain health conditions. What is an example of a barrier to exercise? A common barrier to exercise is lack of time, motivation, or access to suitable facilities. Why is wicking important for exercise clothing? Wicking is important because it helps draw sweat away from the skin, keeping the body dry and comfortable during exercise. When does preparation for a lower-body exercise begin? Preparation for a lower-body exercise begins with a proper warm-up, including dynamic stretching to increase blood flow and flexibility. Why are arm circles considered a dangerous stretching exercise? Arm circles can be dangerous if performed with excessive speed or force, potentially causing shoulder injuries. How does wicking benefit exercise clothing? Wicking benefits exercise clothing by moving moisture away from the skin, which helps regulate body temperature and prevents chafing. What are the stages of an exercise program? The stages of an exercise program are contemplation, preparation, action, and reflection/realignment. What is habilitative exercise? Habilitative exercise refers to physical activities designed to help individuals acquire, improve, or maintain functional abilities for daily living. What are the three stages of an exercise session? The three stages of an exercise session are warm-up, cardiorespiratory or resistance training, and cool-down. Why is it beneficial to start a fitness plan slowly rather than quickly? Starting a fitness plan slowly allows the body to adapt, reduces the risk of injury, and leads to better long-term results. Is tennis classified as an exercise program? Tennis can be part of an exercise program as it provides cardiorespiratory and muscular benefits. How should exercise be incorporated into daily life? Exercise should be regular, enjoyable, and suited to individual fitness levels to promote consistency and long-term health benefits. Is the rear deltoid row considered a back exercise? Yes, the rear deltoid row targets the muscles of the upper back and shoulders. What are two important parts of a physical fitness program? Two important parts of a physical fitness program are cardiorespiratory training and resistance training. Which exercise targets the leg muscles? Squats are an example of an exercise that targets the leg muscles. What is an example of a full body exercise? Swimming is an example of a full body exercise, engaging multiple muscle groups simultaneously. What is an example of a long-term fitness goal? An example of a long-term fitness goal is improving overall cardiovascular health or increasing muscle strength over several months. How do mini goals help in a physical fitness program? Mini goals provide motivation, track progress, and make long-term goals more achievable by breaking them into smaller steps. What is the purpose of habilitative exercise? The purpose of habilitative exercise is to help individuals develop or maintain abilities needed for daily activities and overall health. What are the steps involved in fitness planning? The steps of fitness planning include conducting a health check, identifying suitable activities, incorporating enjoyable physical activity, and setting SMART goals. Why is cooling down after exercise important? Cooling down is important because it gradually returns the body to its resting state, helps prevent injury, and aids in recovery. Why is it important to target a variety of muscle groups in an exercise program? Targeting a variety of muscle groups prevents overuse injuries, allows for muscle recovery, and promotes balanced fitness.
Exercise Program quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/22