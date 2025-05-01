Exercise Program quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is the first step you should take before starting an exercise program if you've been inactive for several months? You should check with your healthcare provider to ensure it is safe to begin exercising.

Why is it important to identify activities that match your fitness level when starting an exercise program? Choosing activities that match your fitness level helps prevent injury and makes it easier to stick with your program.

What is a key factor in choosing physical activities to include in your exercise program? Activities should be convenient and enjoyable to increase the likelihood of maintaining the program.

Give an example of how you can incorporate more physical activity into your daily routine. You can take the stairs instead of the elevator to increase your daily physical activity.

What does the acronym SMART stand for in goal setting for exercise programs? SMART stands for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound.

Why is it important to start slow and gradually increase the duration and intensity of your workouts? Starting slow helps your body adapt and reduces the risk of injury as you build fitness.