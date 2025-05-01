Pathogens & Diseases: Bacteria quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which disease does tuberculosis rival in global rates of infection and mortality? Tuberculosis rivals other leading infectious disease killers worldwide in both rates of infection and mortality, affecting a significant portion of the global population, especially in low-income countries.

Why is tuberculosis considered a major global health concern? Tuberculosis is considered a major global health concern because it is a leading infectious disease killer worldwide, with about a quarter of the world's population having some form of latent tuberculosis, and it requires lengthy antibiotic treatment.

What are the three main shapes used to classify bacteria? Bacteria are classified as cocci (round), bacilli (rod-shaped), and spirilla (spiral). These shapes help identify and categorize different bacterial species.

How do pathogenic bacteria cause disease in the human body? Pathogenic bacteria cause disease by invading tissues or producing toxins that damage cells. This can lead to various symptoms depending on the infection.

What is colonization in the context of bacterial infections? Colonization refers to bacteria establishing themselves in or on a host without causing illness. It is different from infection, which involves symptoms and tissue damage.

What are the typical symptoms and transmission method of MRSA? MRSA causes painful skin infections, red bumps, and sometimes fever, and can spread to the bloodstream and organs. It is transmitted through skin-to-skin contact or contact with contaminated surfaces.