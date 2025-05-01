Types of STIs quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which types of sexually transmitted diseases cannot be cured with antibiotics? Sexually transmitted diseases caused by viruses, such as HPV (human papillomavirus), herpes simplex virus type 2, and HIV, cannot be cured with antibiotics. These viral STIs are incurable but can be managed with medications to reduce symptoms and transmission risk.

What are the main infectious agents responsible for curable STIs? Curable STIs are caused by bacteria or parasites. Examples include chlamydia, gonorrhea, trichomoniasis, and syphilis.

What are two possible complications of untreated chlamydia in women? Untreated chlamydia in women can cause pelvic inflammatory disease and decreased fertility. These complications result from damage to the reproductive organs.

How can trichomoniasis increase the risk of contracting other STIs? Trichomoniasis can cause genital inflammation and open sores, which break the skin. These open areas make it easier for other STIs to enter the body.

What is the primary antibiotic used to treat syphilis at any stage? Penicillin is the primary antibiotic used to treat syphilis. It is effective in all stages of the infection.

What are gummas, and during which stage of syphilis do they appear? Gummas are tumor-like growths that can appear on the skin or organs. They are characteristic of the latent (secondary) stage of syphilis.