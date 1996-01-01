12. Rotational Kinematics
Types of Acceleration in Rotation
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A toy car of mass 250 g is rolling on a circular vertical loop of diameter 1.0 m. The friction between the car and the loop is 0.45. At the top of the loop, the speed of the car is 0.25 m/s. Determine the magnitude of the tangential acceleration at the top of the loop.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-4.4 m/s2
B
-0.81 m/s2
C
0.06 m/s2
D
9.7 m/s2