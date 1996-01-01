19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a manometer formed with a U-shaped tube containing liquid of density 13.6 g/cm3 and connected to a frustum by the upper ends of the tube, as shown in the figure. Air flows inside the frustum at a rate of 900 cm3/s. Air is assumed to be an ideal fluid. Determine the difference in height between the two vertical columns of the manometer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.1 cm
B
5.4 cm
C
7.7 cm
D
11 cm