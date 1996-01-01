33. Geometric Optics
Mirror Equation
33. Geometric Optics Mirror Equation
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Imagine a mirror is covered with a plano-concave glass, as shown in the figure below. The mirror and the curved surface of the glass both have the same radius of curvature. Consider a sphere, that is modeled like a point object, is placed outside the glass. Determine what the image distance formed by the mirror will be when measured from the mirror's surface.
Imagine a mirror is covered with a plano-concave glass, as shown in the figure below. The mirror and the curved surface of the glass both have the same radius of curvature. Consider a sphere, that is modeled like a point object, is placed outside the glass. Determine what the image distance formed by the mirror will be when measured from the mirror's surface.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.09 cm
B
2.26 cm
C
3.39 cm
D
2.11 cm