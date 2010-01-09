0. Math Review
Math Review
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a pair of nucleons separated by 1.5 fm with a nuclear potential energy of -40 MeV. Use the potential energy graph below to estimate the ratio of the gravitational potential energy to nuclear potential energy.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.9 × 10-38
B
2.0 × 10-39
C
3.9 × 10-38
D
5.0 × 10-49