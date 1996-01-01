A baby of mass 12 kg is sitting in a baby bouncer. The baby bouncer is suspended in a room with the help of a light elastic cord. The unstretched length of the elastic cord is 2 m. When the baby bounces, she executes a simple vertical motion with an amplitude of 8 cm. The cord has its natural unstretched length at the highest point of motion. The elastic potential energy of the unstretched cord is assumed to be zero, and the lowest point reached by the baby as the reference level. Calculate the i) kinetic energy, ii) elastic potential energy, and iii) gravitational potential energy at the baby's highest point.