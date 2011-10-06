While conducting an NMR experiment, a physicist placed a sample of protons in a magnetic field. The protons are in a low-energy, or "spin-up," state. Each of these protons can absorb a photon and undergo spin flipping to the higher energy "spin-down" state if the photon's energy matches the energy difference between the two states. For the NMR experiment to work, determine the magnitude of the magnetic field that will guarantee a spin flip between the energy levels if the photons have a frequency of 64 MHz.