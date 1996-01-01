35. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
143PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are reviewing a scientific paper presenting a new method to measure simultaneously the position and the velocity of electrons in atoms. The authors estimate the uncertainty on the position of the electrons at 10-9 m and the uncertainty on the velocity at 3.3 × 104m/s. Will you agree on publishing this paper?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, the uncertainty on the position of the electron is very low
B
Yes, the results are in accordance with all the principles of quantum mechanics
C
No, the uncertainty on the velocity of the electron is very high
D
No, the results violate Heisenberg's principle