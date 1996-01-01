An acoustics engineer is testing the impact of different gases on the resonance properties of a two-sided open pipe used in a musical instrument. Initially, the pipe is filled with neon at 0°C, and the engineer records a fundamental frequency of 980 Hz. To further analyze the effects of different gases on the instrument's sound, the engineer decides to fill the pipe with nitrogen at the same temperature of 0°C. Determine the frequency of the two-sided open pipe when it is filled with nitrogen at 0°C.

Speed of sound at 0°C in various gases