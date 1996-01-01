7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
An ideal spring is welded at one end to the smooth surface of a spin coater. The spring rests horizontally on the surface and has an equilibrium length of 14 cm. A small object of mass 55 g is fixed to the free end. The spin coater is rotated at a speed of 125 rpm. Once the object moves in a circular path at a constant speed, the spring length becomes 18 cm. Calculate the spring constant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.2 N/m
B
30.9 N/m
C
42.5 N/m
D
3867 N/m