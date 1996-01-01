23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
The Carnot Cycle
23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics The Carnot Cycle
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
An ideal and reversible heat engine absorbs 7000 J of heat and operates between two thermal pools. The high-temperature source is at 420 °C, and the sink is at 300 °C. Find the efficiency (e) of this engine.
An ideal and reversible heat engine absorbs 7000 J of heat and operates between two thermal pools. The high-temperature source is at 420 °C, and the sink is at 300 °C. Find the efficiency (e) of this engine.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
e = 13 %
B
e = 17 %
C
e = 23 %
D
e = 27 %