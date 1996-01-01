14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Intro to Torque
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A hollow sphere of mass 3.2 kg is released to roll down an incline leading to a raised floor. If the surface slopes at 31.0° above the horizontal, what friction force and minimum friction coefficient will prevent the ball from slipping?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
fs = 6.46 N; μs = 0.240
B
fs = 32.3 N; μs = 1.20
C
fs = 10.7 N; μs = 0.666
D
fs = 53.7 N; μs = 3.32