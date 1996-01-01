22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Equations for Special Processes & Molar Specific Heats
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A tube is filled with 0.150 moles of an ideal monoatomic gas with a pressure (initial) of 1.01 × 105 Pa. The initial volume of the gas is 0.00420 m3. The tube expands to a final volume that is three times the original volume. If the process is adiabatic, determine the final temperature (in K) and pressure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
T = 340 K; P = 1.62 × 104 Pa
B
T = 340 K; P = 1.01 × 105 Pa
C
T = 164 K; P = 1.62 × 104 Pa
D
T = 707 K; P = 2.11 × 105 Pa