6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A block of wood is sliding across the floor. Use this scenario to identify forces acting on the block of wood and draw a free-body diagram.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The force of gravity, normal force, and kinetic friction
B
The force of gravity and kinetic friction
C
Kinetic friction moving forward
D
Force of gravity and normal force