8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Centripetal Forces
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an amusement park, a design of the carousel has two wires, one of which is horizontal, and the seat is attached to them. A horizontal circle of radius 7.50 m is formed by the seat as it swings at a speed of 20.0 rpm (rev/min). Determine the tension in each cable if the seat weighs 200 N and a person weighing 850 N is seated in it.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The tension in the horizontal cable is 6200 N and the tension in the other cable is 1410 N
B
The tension in the horizontal cable is 2639 N and the tension in the other cable is 1371 N
C
The tension in the horizontal cable is 6200 N and the tension in the other cable is 1436 N
D
The tension in the horizontal cable is 6311 N and the tension in the other cable is 1410 N