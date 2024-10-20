At any time, t seconds, a unique particle's location can be pinpointed by using variable coordinates. In the common plane (xy-plane), these are given by

x(t) = 0.5At m

y(t) = Bt2 + 5.5 m

where A = 6.3 m/s and B = -0.08 m/s2.

After half a minute, what is the magnitude and direction of this particle's acceleration and velocity?