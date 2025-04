4. 2D Kinematics / Acceleration in 2D / Problem 5

Commencing with an initial velocity of 12.0 m/s in the westward direction, a boat achieves a velocity of 18.5 m/s northward after a 6.00-second duration. Calculate the magnitude and direction of (i) the average velocity, (ii) the average acceleration throughout this interval, and (iii) the average speed.