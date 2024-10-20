During a contest, three horses pull on a cart using cables in different directions. The aerial view of the forces on the cart is shown in the image. Cables exert forces using the tension vector, which is usually parallel to the rope. Tension-like forces are measured in newtons, N. A single horse using a single cable is used to replace the three horses. Determine the tension in the cable if it generates the same effects as the three cables. Give your answer using components with unit vectors.



