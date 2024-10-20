3. Vectors / Adding Vectors by Components / Problem 2

Jack and Joy are business partners. Joy resides 80 km south and 60 m west of Jack's residence. Jack drives 42 km south, then 12 km east, and finally 22 km south, arriving at the meeting point. Joy uses a helicopter to arrive at the meeting point. Determine Joy's displacement vector. Express your answer using i) components where +x-axis points east and +y-axis points north. ii) using magnitude and direction.