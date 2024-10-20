During your lunchtime in school, you decided to go out and went 70 m south to a coffee shop, and ordered your favourite coffee. Then you walked 40 m due north to a park, where you sat and enjoyed your coffee. It took you 55.0 s to walk from the school to the coffee shop and then 72.0 s to walk from the coffee shop to the park. Determine your average velocity and average speed for the duration of your lunch break. Consider the motion in the south direction to be positive.