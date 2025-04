2. 1D Motion / Kinematics / Average Velocity / Problem 5

Brian starts in his car from his house at 8.20 a.m., moves at a constant speed towards the east for 2 minutes, takes a U-turn at 400 m and drives at the same constant speed towards the supermarket which is 1500 m from the U-turn. He reached the supermarket at 8.30 a.m. Determine the average velocity of Brian's car for the whole trip.