Ballistic Pendulum
11. Momentum & Impulse / Ballistic Pendulum / Problem 3
A lantern with a mass of M hanging from the end of a massless chain of length L is shown below. The chain is fixed to a pivot point at the top, allowing the lantern to swing freely. A bird with a mass of m flies directly towards the lantern at a velocity and crashes into it, becoming embedded. Determine the magnitude of minimum velocity that the bird must have to ensure the lantern, now with the bird inside, swings completely over the top of its arc.
Learn this concept