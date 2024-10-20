Skip to main content
Banked Curves
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation / Banked Curves / Problem 5

How long does it take for a glider travelling at 511 km/h and banking at an angle of 39° to navigate a sharp turn on a level circular path?


Diagram showing forces acting on a glider banking at 39° during a turn.

