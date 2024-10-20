A horizontal board that is 8.40 m long is used in stacking boxes. A rod of length 7.50 m is used to keep the board horizontal. The rod hooks at 6.40 m vertically above the hinges as shown in the image. The tensile strength of the rod is 1500 N. Calculate the horizontal and vertical components of the hinge's force on the board at the maximum tension of the rod. Specify whether the vertical component is up or down using the sign of your answer. Assume the center of mass of the system of boxes and the board is located at the board's center.