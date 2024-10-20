Calculating Displacement from Velocity-Time Graphs
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics / Calculating Displacement from Velocity-Time Graphs / Problem 1
You take a jog in the morning as part of your routine exercise. A colleague uses a coordinates system where the motion is parallel to the x-axis and to the right is the +x direction. The colleague makes measurements of your motion and constructs a graph of velocity as a function of time. Determine the distance you covered in the first 3.0 s and from t = 2.0 s to t = 6.0 s.
