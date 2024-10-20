Skip to main content
Calculating Dot Product Using Components
3. Vectors / Calculating Dot Product Using Components / Problem 1

You encounter the two vectors below. Find the scalar product M · N for the two vectors M and N.
A diagram with two vectors, M and N. M has a magnitude of 4.2 m and points 52 degrees above +x axis. N has a magnitude of 3.2m and point at 28 degrees below negative x-axis.

