Center of Mass & Simple Balance
15. Rotational Equilibrium / Center of Mass & Simple Balance / Problem 5
An 8.0×104 kg aircraft is orbiting Earth at a constant velocity. The forces acting on it are depicted in the figure below. The thrust generated by the onboard propulsion system is Fw = 7.2×105N, acting on a line 1.8 m below the aircraft's center of mass. Calculate the drag force exerted by the atmosphere and the distance above the center of mass where it acts. Assume that both FD and FW are horizontal. (Flift represents the lift force generated by the aircraft's wings, if any.)
