An 8.0×104 kg aircraft is orbiting Earth at a constant velocity. The forces acting on it are depicted in the figure below. The thrust generated by the onboard propulsion system is F w = 7.2×105N, acting on a line 1.8 m below the aircraft's center of mass. Calculate the drag force F D F_D F D ​ exerted by the atmosphere and the distance above the center of mass where it acts. Assume that both F D and F W are horizontal. (F lift represents the lift force generated by the aircraft's wings, if any.)