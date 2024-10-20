- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
During a warm-up in a velodrome, Charles, an inattentive cyclist moving at a velocity of 12 m/s Î collides with Albert, moving at a velocity of -10 m/s Î. Charles and Albert and their bikes become entangled and begin to slide together on the horizontal floor. The friction coefficient between the cyclists-bikes system and the velodrome is 0.15. Find the direction of motion after the collision and the distance traveled on the floor until they stop. The combined mass of Charles and his bike is 72 kg and for Albert and his bike is 70 kg.
A 4.1 x 105 kg satellite is heading toward another satellite in space. The former satellite's speed needs to be changed by 0.50 cm/s to avoid a collision. The thrusters onboard can exert a constant force of 3.2 N. Calculate the time for which this force must act on the former satellite to change its course sufficiently.
A catapult launches a stone vertically into a 1.41-kg piece of fruit resting on a thin horizontal surface. If the stone has a mass of 25.0 g and travels at a speed of 231 m/s, determine how high the piece of fruit will rise into the air after the stone becomes embedded in it.
In crash tests for new electric scooter models, scooters are subjected to controlled collisions with solid barriers at a velocity of 10 m/s. A prototype scooter, with a mass of 80 kg, takes 0.4 seconds from impact until it comes to a complete stop. Determine the average deceleration experienced by the scooter in terms of "g's".