11. Momentum & Impulse / Collisions & Motion (Momentum & Energy) / Problem 4

In crash tests for new electric scooter models, scooters are subjected to controlled collisions with solid barriers at a velocity of 10 m/s. A prototype scooter, with a mass of 80 kg, takes 0.4 seconds from impact until it comes to a complete stop. Determine the average deceleration experienced by the scooter in terms of "g's".