1. Intro to Physics Units / Dimensional Analysis / Problem 2

Assume that the equation to calculate a woman's blood volume V (in Liters) is V = 0.3561 H3 + 0.03308W + 0.1833, where H (in meters) and W (in kilograms) represent the height and weight of the woman. Determine the units of the numbers 0.3561, 0.03308, and 0.1833