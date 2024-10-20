Elastic Collisions
11. Momentum & Impulse / Elastic Collisions / Problem 4
Two hockey pucks slide on a frictionless ice surface towards each other. The first puck, with a mass of 0.15 kg, moves to the right at a speed of 5.0 m/s, while the second puck, having a mass of 0.20 kg, moves to the left at 3.0 m/s. Assuming the collision between the pucks is perfectly elastic, calculate the final velocities of both pucks after the collision. Consider motion to the right to be in the positive direction.
Learn this concept