A cargo sled with a mass of 4.0 4.0 4.0 kg, made from a durable composite material, is positioned on a frictionless aluminum incline at a 30 30 30 -degree angle. It is connected through a smooth, lightweight pulley to a vertically hanging steel crate that weighs 6.0 6.0 6.0 kg. The crate starts 1.0 1.0 1.0 meter above the ground. Find the speed of the sled and crate just before the crate hits the ground using energy conservation methods.



