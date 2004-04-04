Skip to main content
Energy in Connected Objects (Systems)
10. Conservation of Energy / Energy in Connected Objects (Systems) / Problem 1

A cargo sled with a mass of 4.04.0 kg, made from a durable composite material, is positioned on a frictionless aluminum incline at a 3030-degree angle. It is connected through a smooth, lightweight pulley to a vertically hanging steel crate that weighs 6.06.0 kg. The crate starts 1.01.0 meter above the ground. Find the speed of the sled and crate just before the crate hits the ground using energy conservation methods.


Diagram showing a 4.0 kg sled on a 30-degree incline connected to a 6.0 kg crate hanging 1.0 m above ground.

